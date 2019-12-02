Monsters Weekly

December 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





Monsters Weekly Storylines

The Cleveland Monsters started the final week of November on the road with back-to-back games against the Charlotte Checkers splitting the visit with a 3-1 win on Tuesday followed by a 5-2 loss on Wednesday. Monsters' forward Marko Dano scored the team's seventh shorthanded tally against the Checkers on Tuesday to move Cleveland into a first-place tie in the American Hockey League with the San Diego Gulls for most man-down goals this season. The Monsters returned home to face the Rochester Americans for the final game of the month on Saturday and dropped a 3-2 decision following a back-and-forth battle.

December kicks off in Canada for the Monsters with the final trip to Laval and their only trip to Belleville of the 2019-20 season. Cleveland is 2-2-0-0 against Laval so far this campaign and 5-1-0-0 in franchise history when visiting the Rocket. Cleveland will face off against Belleville for the first time this season with the Senators currently amid a five-game win streak. The Monsters finished last season with a 5-3-0-0 record against the Senators and beat out Belleville for the final spot in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at ClevelandMonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.