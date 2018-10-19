Red Wings Assign Lashoff to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned defenseman Brian Lashoff to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lashoff has yet to make his 2018-19 season debut due to injury.

Lashoff is coming off a 2017-18 campaign in which he scored 15 points (5-10-15) in 70 games with the Griffins and made one appearance with Detroit.

The 28-year-old ranks second in Griffins history in both regular season (400) and Calder Cup Playoff games played (73). He helped Grand Rapids win the Calder Cup in 2017 and 2013, one of only three players to be a part of both championships.

A 6-foot-3, 221-pound blueliner, Lashoff became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with Detroit on Jan. 21, 2013 vs. Columbus. He has logged 123 games in the NHL with the Red Wings over parts of five seasons (2012-15; 16-18) and totaled 13 points (2-11-13) while also playing in eight Stanley Cup Playoff tilts.

Grand Rapids will host the Chicago Wolves tomorrow at 7 p.m.

