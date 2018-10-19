Bears Drop Entertaining Battle in Shootout

October 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





Charlotte, NC - The Hershey Bears kicked off the first of four meetings with the Charlotte Checkers this season in a 4-3 shootout loss on Friday night at Bojangles' Coliseum. The Bears scored all three goals on the power play after entering the night 1-for-16 on the man-advantage.

Moments after Charlotte's first power play of the game expired, the Checkers capitalized from the low-slot to take a 1-0 lead. After a kick save by Bears goaltender Vitek Vanecek, Nicolas Roy scored on the rebound into an open frame at the 4:18 mark. Later in the period, the Bears drew even on a major power play opportunity. Josiah Didier was handed five minutes for charging, five for fighting and a game misconduct for an illegal hit on Shane Gersich. After Tyler Lewington's retaliatory instigating minor expired, Hershey went on a three minute major power play.

With one second left on the man-advantage, Brian Pinho blasted a one-timer for his first professional goal at the 12:56 mark to tie the game. The penalty fest continued in the first period with Pinho called for Hershey's fourth minor of the night at 17:08. With 1:23 left in the period, Charlotte grabbed a 2-1 lead. Janne Kuokkanen backhanded a lively rebound over Vanecek for his fourth goal of the young season. Shots after 20 minutes were 10-3 Checkers.

Into the second period, the Chocolate and White's offensive tempo began to ramp up. At 7:36 of the second period, the Bears tied the game at 2-2 on their second power play goal of the night. Shane Gersich blasted a one-timer from the left face-off circle past Checkers goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. Gersich's tally stood as the only goal between either side in the second stanza.

An entertaining, back-and-forth third period ensued between the two clubs. After Lucas Johansen rang the goal post on an odd-man rush in the opening minutes, the Checkers eventually grabbed their third lead of the night. Jake Bean at the center-point found an open Julien Gauthier on the back-door for an easy layup into an open goal at 8:49. The Bears showed resilience, and Johansen found retribution by finding the equalizer at 10:34. Johansen beat Nedeljkovic with a blast from the right wing for his first goal of the season to even the score at 3-3.

Both teams entered a shootout for the first time this season after a five minute, sudden-death overtime did not award a victor. In the shootout, Morgan Geekie and Martin Necas scored, while Riley Barber and Michael Sgarbossa were denied to give the Checkers the shootout edge and 4-3 win.

The Hershey Bears finished the night 3-for-7 on the power play and 7-for-8 on the penalty kill, including two successful kills of a 5-on-3. Final shot totals were 33-13 Charlotte, despite Hershey's satisfactory amount of scoring chances and offensive zone play.

The Bears return to the ice for the finale of back-to-back games on the road, against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.