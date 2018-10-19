Comrie Backstops Moose Past Rampage

Winnipeg, MAN - Tanner Kaspick netted his first professional goal in his first regular season AHL game, but 34 saves from Eric Comrie and two goals in a span of 1:36 were enough to push the Manitoba Moose (2-3-0) to a 4-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage (1-4-0) at Bell MTS Place on Friday night.

Ville Husso stopped 26 of 29 shots in a losing effort. Nolan Stevens earned an assist on Kaspick's goal, his first professional point.

At 11:53 of the third period, Rampage forward Ryan Olsen was whistled for tripping. At 12:00, just seven seconds into the power play, Jansen Harkins' wrist shot from the left circle made it's way through a Tye McGinn screen and past Husso, Harkins' first goal of the season giving Manitoba a 2-1 lead.

At 13:36, the Moose extended the lead when CJ Suess collected a give-and-go pass in the neutral zone from Seth Griffith and skated into the Rampage end, beating the Rampage defense before cutting to the front of the net and lifting a backhander past Husso for his fourth goal of the season and a 3-1 Moose lead.

JC Lipon capped the scoring at 18:05 of the third with his second goal of the game into an empty net.

Kaspick cashed in a rebound at 18:31 of the first period for his first professional tally. A point shot from Tyler Wotherspoon was blocked in front, and as Kapsick was knocked to the ice he directed the loose rebound off a Manitoba skate and over the goal line to tie the score 1-1.

Kaspick had played his first professional game last season with Manitoba, appearing in one playoff game and notching an assist that was his first pro point.

The Moose opened the scoring at 9:35 of the first, with Lipon finishing the rebound of a Sami Niku point shot for his first goal of the season to make it 1-0 Moose.

San Antonio pressured throughout the second period searching for the lead. Joey LaLeggia rang the post on a power play drive from the left circle in the second, and Conner Bleackley twice hit the outside of the net trying to jam in the rebound after Klim Kostin's drive to the front off of a left-wing rush. Jordan Nolan added a puck off the post in the third period.

The Rampage outshot the Moose 35-30, the fourth time in five games they have outshot their opponent. San Antonio has lost four straight contests.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Kaspick (1)

Ville Husso: 26 saves on 29 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 2-for-3

THREE STARS:

1. Eric Comrie - MAN

2. Tanner Kaspick - SA

3. JC Lipon - MAN

