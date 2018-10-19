Coyotes Assign Ullstrom to Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that center David Ullstrom has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 29-year-old Ullstrom registered 6-24-30 and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games with HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound native of Jî=B6nkî=B6ping, SE native totaled 6-7-13 with 12 PIM in 49 career games with the N.Y. Islanders from 2011-13.

Ullstrom was originally drafted by the Islanders in the fourth round (102nd overall) in the 2008 Entry Draft.

