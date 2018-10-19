Amerks Hosting 11th Annual "Sweets in the Suites" Night on Saturday, October 27

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host its 11th annual "Sweets in the Suites" Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 27 when the Amerks take on the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes for the game. The first 1,000 fans ages 12 and under will receive a bag for trick-or-treating. Children ages 12 or younger will also have the opportunity to trick-or-treat on the suite level during an intermission to collect treats as well as the chance to participate in costume-themed promotions to win prizes throughout the game.

Tickets for kids ages 12 and under can be purchased for just $10 by visiting www.amerks.com/sweets, with additional tickets for adults available for just $12.

Individual game tickets for the 2018-19 season start at just $14. Amerks 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and Chalk Talk with the Amerks coaching staff, your very own Season Ticket Member ID and Discount Card and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

