Gryba, Schneider Join Binghamton Devils

October 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





Defenseman Eric Gryba has cleared waivers and New Jersey has assigned him to Binghamton (AHL).

New Jersey has activated goaltender Cory Schneider off the injured non-roster list and assigned him to Binghamton on a conditioning loan (he will count as on the NHL roster).

