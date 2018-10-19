Devils Shut Down by Crunch, 4-0

October 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Connor Ingram stopped all 27 shots he faced in net as the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Binghamton Devils on Friday night, 4-0.

Syracuse scored the only goal of the first period while shorthanded. Gabriel Dumont drove hard to the net and Michael Kapla played the body. Dumont made contact with goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, pushing him out of the crease. Andy Andreaoff followed up and put the loose puck into a wide-open net for the 1-0 lead. The goal came just 4:07 into the game with assists to Dumont and Cameron Gaunce.

After Brett Seney was unable to convert on a penalty shot for the Devils, Mitchell Stephens put the Crunch up by two on the power play with a blast from the left wing circle. Erik Cernak set up Stephens in the left circle with a one timer that went over the shoulder of Mackenzie Blackwood for the two-goal lead. Stephens' goal was his first of the year and came with 7:01 left in the period with assists from Cernak and Dumont.

Danick Martel set up Andreaoff in front of the net and he batted the puck out of mid air and over the shoulder of Blackwood for a 3-0 lead. The goal came 9:46 into the third period with helpers from Martel and Carter Verhaeghe.

With just 0:19 left in the game, Boris Katchouk added to the lead with an empty-net goal to give the Crunch a 4-1 lead.

Blackwood stopped 27 of 30 shots in the loss while Connor Ingram denied all 27 for the shutout win.

The Devils return home tomorrow night against Cleveland at 7:05 p.m. Bring your dog on Pucks & Paws Night presented by All Paws Inn and JC Vet Hospital. Get your tickets HERE.

The Devils will also help raise funds for Hurricane Michael relief efforts next Friday and Saturday. Fans can get a discount ticket with $5 of each ticket going to the American Red Cross. Autographed items and other ways to assist will be announced next week prior to the game. HELP HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORTS HERE.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

