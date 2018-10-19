Sens Edged by Hartford on Home Ice

The Belleville Senators were narrowly beaten 4-3 by the Hartford Wolf Pack Friday night at CAA Arena.

Belleville had goals from Jack Rodewald, Francois Beauchemin and Erik Burgdoerfer while Filip Gustavsson made 39 saves in his second start of the year. Lias Andersson, Bobby Butler, Ty Ronning and Cole Schneider scored for the visitors while Alexandar Georgiev stopped shots 25 in his first start of the season.

It was a good start for Belleville as Rodewald struck on the power play 5:16 in with a wrist shot from the left circle but the lead was short-lived as Andersson tied it up 1:42 later as he banged in his own rebound past his fellow Swede Gustavsson.

Hartford grabbed a 2-1 lead at 16:14 through Butler's second of the year as he scored from almost the goal line on a 5-on-3 advantage. After Belleville got out of some penalty trouble, they had two great chances to tie the game before the end of the first as Drake Batherson took advantage of a turnover but was denied by Georgiev's left pad on a breakaway before Rudolfs Balcers was also denied on a breakaway as the Bulgarian netminder got his glove up to make the save.

The visitors pushed their lead to 3-1 at 6:08 of the second as Ronning picked Chase Balisy's pocket before sliding the past under Gustavssons leg before Beauchemin grabbed his second goal in as many games as he turned and fired a puck goalbound that found a way past Georgiev just 53 seconds later.

The Wolf Pack restored its two goal lead at 10:00 as captain Schneider was the beneficiary of an odd-man rush as he got just enough of the puck pas Gustavsson who nearly kept it out.

The Sens dominated the majority of the possession in the third period and were finally rewarded with 5:07 to play as captain Burgdoerfer wired a slap shot past Georgiev to cut the Hartford lead to 4-3 but the Senators couldn't find an equalizer in the last five minutes.

Batherson extended his point-streak to four games with his assist and is now one game short of tying Filip Chlapik's franchise record.

Belleville is back in action Saturday night as they host Rochester for the first time this season. Tickets are available.

