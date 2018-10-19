Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Wolf Pack, October 19

October 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators got back to .500 on Wednesday in their home opener and will look to get over that mark tonight as the Hartford Wolf Pack make their only visit to CAA Arena this season.

Belleville (2-2-0-0) enters Wednesday's game on the back of two straight wins where they've scored 11 goals after only mustering two goals in their first two games of the season.

Part of the Senators' success in their last two games has been on the power play where they've scored five times. The Sens currently rank in the Top 10 in the AHL in power play conversion as well as in penalty kill.

Hartford (3-2-1-0) sits second in the Atlantic Division and have had no trouble scoring, as their 19 goals is tops in their division. They've had issues keeping the puck out of the net though as they've given up 20 goals, which is tied for fourth most in the East.

Roster notes

Ottawa recalled forward Nick Paul from Belleville this morning while defenceman Christian Jaros was a late scratch Wednesday due to illness with Pat Sieloff taking his place in the line-up.

Mike McKenna started Wednesday's game and with a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, logic says McKenna and Filip Gustavsson will get a start each.

Previous history

The two sides played just twice last season with Belleville sweeping the season series with a 5-1 road victory in October and a 4-2 win in January. Jaros notched four points in the two games against the Wolf Pack last season.

Who to watch

You can't take your eyes off of rookie Sens forward Drake Batherson who has tallied eight points (two goals) in his last three games and leads Belleville in scoring this year. In his last two games, he's set franchise records for points in a game (4) and assists in a game by a rookie (3).

Hartford forward Lias Andersson, the seventh overall pick in 2017, is off to a hot start as he is tied for first on the team with six points. The Swede, who played seven games with the New York Rangers last season, strangely also leads Hartford in penalty minutes this season too.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

Fans are also reminded that the first 1,500 people into the arena will receive a 2018-19 Senators magnetic schedule.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.