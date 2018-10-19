Gravel Recalled by Oilers; Condors Call up Kulevich
October 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that D Kevin Gravel has been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers. In a corresponding move, the Condors recalled D Jake Kulevich from the Wichita Thunder (ECHL).
TRANSACTIONS
Gravel, 26, had one assist and was +1 in four games with the Condors
Has played 70 NHL games, all with the Los Angeles Kings, and had 10 points (1g-9a)
Drafted in the 5th round (#148) of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Kings
Kulevich had an assist in two games with Wichita last weekend
