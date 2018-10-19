Jordan Szwarz Named P-Bruins Captain

October 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today that forward Jordan Szwarz has been named captain of the 2018-19 team. The P-Bruins had been skating with three alternate captains for the first five games of the season. Szwarz, in his third season with the Providence Bruins, will be the 23rd different captain of the team in their 27-year history.

Szwarz is in his eighth full AHL season after being drafted 97th overall in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL draft by Arizona. He previously had been a captain with the Portland Pirates of the AHL in 2014. He has been an alternate captain with Portland in 2013-14, Springfield in 2015-16, and Providence since signing with the club in 2016-17.

Szwarz originally joined Providence on a PTO in 2016-17 and earned a full AHL deal November 10. He led the team in goals and scoring in his first year with them, and was signed to a NHL deal at the conclusion of the season. Szwarz played 12 games with the Boston Bruins in 2017-18, recording three assists. He signed an extension with the organization prior to the end of the season and has skated in four games so far this year. Overall, Szwarz has 47 games of NHL experience, scoring four goals and three assists for seven points.

The 27-year old Szwarz will immediately wear the "C" tonight when the Providence Bruins take on the Sound Tigers in Bridgeport tonight at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.