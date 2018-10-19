Comets Break AHL Sellout Streak Record at 121 Games

UTICA, N.Y. - On Friday, October 19, the Comets officially set the new sellout streak record in the American Hockey League (AHL) at 121 games. The existing record, held by the St. John's Icecaps, spanned October 10, 2011 to October 26, 2014. The Comets began their 121-game streak back on April 10, 2015, during the end of their second regular season, and have carried this streak through the duration of three full seasons. Dave Andrews, President of the AHL, will be in attendance to celebrate the milestone for the Comets organization and drop the opening puck.

In honor of the milestone, fans are encouraged to sign the commemorative banner located by the Coloring Contest Wall inside the Adirondack Bank Center at tonight's game. The Save of the Day Foundation is also discounting 50/50 tickets to 121 for only $20.

Throughout the past 42 months, the Comets and Adirondack Bank Center have experienced a whirlwind period of growth - making it to the AHL Finals in 2015, hosting their second AHL All-Star Classic, experiencing a 26,000-square foot, $10.55-million dollar expansion project of their home, the Adirondack Bank Center, and more. But the biggest testament to the sellout streak comes from the devoted and passionate Comets fans throughout Utica and beyond; the collective effort of many has allowed the Comets to enter the AHL record books, a place they hope to stay for years to come.

"It's such a humbling honor to be able to break the AHL sellout streak record at 121 consecutive games," said Comets President Robert Esche. "This goal could not have been accomplished without our deserving and dedicated fan base - a group of passionate people who embrace out Comet Culture year after year."

