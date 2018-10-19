Marlies Look to Rebound in Rochester

The Toronto Marlies are making a quick trip to Rochester Friday night for their first meeting with the Americans this season, looking to snap a tough streak of losses.

They've had a week of practices and are looking to regroup and rebound when they hit the ice in Rochester.

Since a decisive 7-3 victory on opening night, the Marlies have found themselves on the wrong side of four straight games. Three of those games were decided by two goals or less and the Marlies lit the lamp 15 times over that span. Holding the Amerks offense will be important to having success on the road tonight.

At the other end, Rochester is riding a four-game win streak after downing the Comets 6-1 on Wednesday. Despite a 4-2-0-0 start to the season, the Amerks have struggled on home ice with both losses coming at home.

Trevor Moore (4G, 2A) is leading the Marlies offensively alongside Sam Gagner (3G, 3A) who each have six points.

Rookie Victor Olofsson leads the Amerks with 12 points (5G, 7A) while defenceman Lawrence Pilut has 10 (2G, 8A) on the season.

Starting strong will be an important key for the Marlies tonight, as they've yet to lead at the first intermission this season. The Amerks have yet to lose when leading after the first 20 minutes.

Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:05 and fans can catch all the action on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

1-4-0-0 Overall Record 4-2-0-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Loss 4 Streak Win 4

22 Goals For 23

27 Goals Against 19

18.2% Power Play Percentage 40.7%

73.9% Penalty Kill Percentage 72.0%

T. Moore (4) Leading Goal Scorer V. Olofsson (5)

T. Moore, S. Gagner (6) Leading Points Scorer V. Olofsson (12)

K. Kaskisuo (1) Wins Leader A. Wilcox, S. Wedgewood (2)

