Anaheim Ducks Assign Troy Terry to San Diego, Recall Pontus Aberg

October 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled left wing Pontus Aberg from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has assigned right wing Troy Terry to San Diego.

Terry, 21 (9/10/97), began the 2018-19 season with the Ducks, going scoreless in six games. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Terry scored his first career game-deciding goal in a shootout to help lead Anaheim to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 8 at Honda Center. The 6-1, 178-pound winger made his NHL debut last season after spending three seasons at Denver of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC). Terry also represented Team USA at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, recording five assists in five games. He ranked fifth among skaters in the Olympics in assists and second on Team USA in points.

Aberg, 25 (9/23/93), was claimed on waivers from Edmonton on Oct. 1 and made his Anaheim debut in the Ducks' Season Opener on Oct. 3 at San Jose. Aberg has collected 5-13=18 points with a +6 rating in 69 career NHL games with Anaheim, Edmonton and Nashville. The 5-11, 196-pound forward appeared in two games with San Diego this season, earning 1-1=2 points.

