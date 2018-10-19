Jets Assign Kristian Vesalainen to the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned forward Kristian Vesalainen to the Manitoba Moose.

Vesalainen made his NHL debut in the Jets season opener on Oct. 4 at St. Louis and recorded his first NHL point (an assist). The 19-year-old native of Helsinki, Finland won a Finnish Liiga championship with Karpat last season after recording eight points (4G, 4A) in 18 playoff games. Vesalainen played 49 regular season games between Karpat and HPK and finished sixth in the league with 22 goals, adding 21 assists for 43 points. He also competed in his second straight World Juniors and had six points (2G, 4A) in five games for the sixth-place Finland squad.

Vesalainen was drafted by the Jets in the first round (24th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Kristian Vesalainen

Wing

Born Jun 1 1999 -- Helsinki, Finland

Height 6.03 -- Weight 207 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2015-16 Frolunda HC SweHL 19 1 1 2 0 3 5 0 0 0 2

2016-17 Frolunda HC SweHL 26 1 5 6 2 -1 1 0 0 0 0

2016-17 HPK Hameenlinna SM-liiga 9 1 0 1 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 HPK Hameenlinna SM-liiga 44 19 20 39 6 0 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Karpat SM-liiga 5 3 1 4 0 1 18 4 4 8 14

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 5 0 1 1 0 0

NHL Totals 5 0 1 1 0

