Ottawa Recalls Paul from Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Nick Paul from the Belleville Senators.

Paul had a three-point game Wednesday in Belleville's home opener as he tallied a goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory. He was held pointless in Belleville's season-opener on Oct. 6.

The 23-year-old was recalled by Ottawa last Friday but didn't appear in a game before being sent to Belleville on Tuesday.

Paul has played in 36 NHL games, all with Ottawa, and has three goals and six points.

Belleville is back in action Friday as they host Hartford at CAA Arena before Rochester visit Saturday. Tickets to both games are available.

