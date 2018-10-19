Forward Sheldon Dries Reassigned to Eagles

October 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sheldon Dries has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. The 5'9, 185-pound center has appeared in four NHL games this season with Colorado and has seen action in two AHL games with the Eagles. The 24 year-old posted 19 goals and 11 assists in 70 AHL games with the Texas Stars as a rookie during the 2017-18 season. He would go on to post another 10 goals in 20 playoff games during the Stars run to the Calder Cup Final, which led all AHL rookies in the postseason.

Dries enjoyed a standout college career at Western Michigan University, notching 44 goals and 40 assists in 148 games with the Broncos. The Macomb Township, Wisconsin native served as team captain for his final three seasons at Western Michigan. Prior to making the jump to the NCAA level, Dries captured a USHL Championship with the Green Bay Gamblers in 2012 and finished his USHL career with 87 points in 116 contests.

The Eagles return to action on Friday, October 19th when they host the Ontario Reign at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

