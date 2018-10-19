Defenseman Ottenbreit Reassigned to Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Turner Ottenbreit has been reassigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defenseman has already appeared in two games with Utah this season, registering a plus-1 rating in that time.

Ottenbreit posted 24 goals and 84 assists in 284 WHL games with the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds, including a career-high nine goals, 38 assists and 119 PIM's during the 2017-18 season, while also serving as the Thunderbirds captain. In addition, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native helped lead Seattle to a WHL Championship in the 2016-17 campaign. The 21 year-old blueliner went on to make his professional debut late last season with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL, notching one goal in four contests.

The Eagles return to action when they play host to the Ontario Reign on Friday, October 19th at the Budweiser Events Center at 7:05pm MT.

