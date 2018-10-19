Third Period Lead Slips Away in 4-3 P-Bruins OT Loss

October 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins fell in overtime to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Friday night at the Webster Bank Arena 4-3 in Jordan Szwarz's first game as team captain. The P-Bruins got two goals from Colby Cave along with a goal from Jakub Zboril while Dan Vladar made his third start of the season in net.

The Sound Tigers opened the scoring just 3:15 into play and grabbed an early 1-0 lead. Devon Toews made a good stop at his blueline to keep the puck in his attacking zone, and from the point fired a shot on Vladar. Michael Dal Colle was camped out in the crease and deflected it by him, sneaking it under his leg pad for his second goal of the season. The P-Bruins converted defense into offense at 7:20 to tie the game at 1-1. Cave intercepted a pass in his defensive zone and split a pair of Bridgeport defenders. On a breakaway, he fired a shot blocker-side high on Chris Gibson for his third goal of the season. The tally gave him a goal in three straight games and sent Providence to the locker room tied 1-1.

It took until there was just 1:45 left in the second period, but the P-Bruins grabbed their first lead of the night thanks to Zboril. Cameron Hughes skated the puck up the right boards into traffic before it getting to Martin Bakos between the circles. Bakos kicked it out to Zboril at the point, and he walked into a one-timer that beat Gibson's glove. Zboril picked up his first goal of the season while Bakos picked up his first North American point on the goal that sent Providence to the second intermission up 2-1.

Yannick Rathgeb tied things back up at 2-2 just 42 seconds into the third period.Sebastian Aho sent a pass to his fellow defenseman Rathgeb, and he made a nice move to deke a P-Bruin, walk in and score his first goal of the season. With 2:11 left in the game, Cave notched his second goal of the night to help Providence regain the lead. After making a nice pass to Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson to keep the play in his zone, the puck made its way to Anton Blidh. Blidh fed Cave who re-entered the zone and he sent a wrister by Gibson's glove to make it 3-2 P-Bruins. However, with just 40 seconds left in the game Parker Wotherspoon blasted in a one-timer to send the game to overtime. It did not take long for the Sound Tigers to end it in the extra frame, as Tanner Fritz sent a centering feed to Mike Sislo, who buried his first goal of the season 32 seconds into overtime to give Bridgeport a 4-3 win.

Vladar stopped 30-34 while Gibson stopped 30-33. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 6-6 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action tomorrow night at the Dunkin Donuts Center when they welcome the Sound Tigers to town for the second half of this home-and-home series at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.