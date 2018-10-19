Crunch Shutout Devils, 4-0

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Goaltender Connor Ingram stopped all 27 shots for the Syracuse Crunch in a 4-0 victory over the Binghamton Devils tonight at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Andy Andreoff opened scoring and led the team with two goals on the night, while Boris Katchouk tallied his first professional goal. Mitchell Stephens rounded out the scoring with a power-play marker. The Crunch are now 2-2-0-0 on the season.

Ingram earned his fifth professional shutout in net for the Crunch. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 27-of-30 for the Devils. Syracuse special teams helped lead the way to victory going 2-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch first lit the lamp with a shorthanded marker early in the first period. Cameron Gaunce threw a long stretch pass for Gabriel Dumont as he entered the zone. His breakaway was stopped, but Andreoff chipped in the rebound.

Syracuse doubled their lead with a power-play goal 12:29 into the middle frame. Dumont won the draw at the right faceoff dot and sent it back to Erik Cernak. The defenseman slid a cross-zone feed for Stephens to fire a rocket from the top of the left circle.

Andreoff netted his second of the game 9:46 into the third period while on the man-advantage. Martel threw a centering feed for Andreoff to redirect past Blackwood right out of midair. Carter Verhaeghe tallied the secondary assist.

Katchouk added a shorthanded empty-netter in the final seconds with the help of Stephens to secure a 4-0 win.

The Crunch return home to host the Utica Comets tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: The Crunch were first on the board for the first time this season tonight...Andy Andreoff recorded his first shorthanded goal since March 29, 2014 for the Manchester Monarchs...Connor Ingram is 2-for-2 against penalty shots in back-to-back games this season.

