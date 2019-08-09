Rafters Play Finale with Mallards at Home

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After taking game one, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (20-12) go for a critical series sweep over the Madison Mallards (16-17) in game two Friday night.

The Rafters currently have a 1.5-game lead over Fond du Lac in the Great Lakes West Division. Having already locked up home-field advantage, the Rafters magic number to clinch a playoff spot is two. Tonight's matchup wraps up the season series between Rapids and Madison. The Rafters have a 7-4 advantage in the series.

Wisconsin Rapids overcame an early deficit to pick up a 5-2 victory Thursday. Matt Oldham and Jake Dunham both had home runs in the game. Starting pitcher Neil Abbatiello fanned 10 batters in six innings of work.

Nathan Hemmerling is projected to start for Rapids tonight. The freshman righty leads the team with seven wins the season and holds a 7-2 record with a 2.19 ERA. Madison is expected to give the nod to Trevor Marreel, who is 3-5 and has a 6.48 ERA this summer.

Wisconsin Rapids closes out the regular-season portion of their 10thAnniversary Season with a road series in Lakeshore. Game one is Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and the finale is Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

