Game Time Update

August 9, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
HeyÂ #FishFam! We've got some important information regarding the game tomorrow, Saturday, August 10th.
The new start time for August 10th will be 5:35pm.
Please note, gates will still open at 5:05pm.
The time change is in relation to an electrical issue in a single light pole on the third base side. We are working to resolve this issue, however if the issue is unable to be resolved by tomorrow night, the Front Office has decided to move the game time up to assure a complete game and provide the best experience for fans and players.
We apologize for any inconvenience this change may create and if you have any further questions, please contact the Kingfish Ticket Office at (262) 653-0900.
