Dock Spiders Take Down Battle Creek to Extend Winning Streak to Six Games

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders extended their win streak to six games after defeating the Battle Creek Bombers 10-6 on Thursday night. The Dock Spiders still sit 1.5 games back for the second half playoff spot.

The Dock Spiders Cooper Dundas (Oakland) would struggle in his first inning of work. He gave up three runs and hit the 35 pitch limit in an inning and only lasted that top of the first.

The offense went to work quick after trailing 3-0. Kellen Sarver (Illinois) would drive home their first run.

Tate Kolwyck (Vanderbilt) would drive home two more to tie it on a double. Then an RBI single by Charlie Maxwell (Northwestern) would bring home the go-ahead run making it 4-3.

Tim Elko (Mississippi) drove in another pair of runs in the fourth to give the Spiders a 6-3 cushion. The Bombers would not go away that easily.

They tagged two more on the board in the fifth to chop the deficit back to one. A Duncan Hunter (Jacksonville) two run double put Fond du Lac up 8-5.

A triple by Kolwyck would score the final two runs for the Dock Spiders and make it 10-5. The Bombers would tag another run in the ninth, but the offense had nothing left.

It was a 10-6 victory for the Dock Spiders. They take on the Battle Creek Bombers Friday night at 6:35 PM. Don't forget it's Weavers Birthday and the second to last regular season home game of the season.

