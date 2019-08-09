Loggers Strike Early in 10-3 Win vs. Thunder Bay

August 9, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers scored five runs over the first two innings to help kick start a 10-3 win over the Thunder Bay Border Cats in front of 2,708 fans at Copeland Park & Events Center on Thursday night.

The Loggers (35-34, 18-15) scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, as Ryan Holgate (Arizona) came around to score after getting hit by a pitch. JT Schwartz (UCLA) singled, Tony Bullard (Arizona) walked, and Matt Stinebiser (Duke) reached base via a fielder's choice in the inning. Holgate helped extend the La Crosse lead in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run home run to right field, his 12th of the season and second in as many days.

Nick Eaton (Butler) earned the win for the Loggers, allowing three runs while striking out five over five innings pitched. Tristan Harvin (Birmingham Southern), Matt Richey (Bradley) and Sam Torsey (Viterbo) combined to throw four scoreless innings in relief.

Schwartz collected three hits for La Crosse on the day, raising his league-leading season average to .384. Cody Jefferis (San Diego) roped a two-run double to right in the seventh inning, and Bullard hit his sixth home run of the year, a solo shot in the eighth inning to help provide the final margin.

La Crosse continues its playoff push tonight with a rematch against the Border Cats, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.