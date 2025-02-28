Preview: Islanders at Phantoms

ALLENTOWN, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (12-34-3-3) face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (26-20-5-2) at 7:05 p.m. tonight, finishing their 10-game February slate and opening a three-game road trip. The Atlantic Division rivals will meet in a 7:05 p.m. rematch inside PPL Center tomorrow. Most of Bridgeport's success this season has come on the road, where the club will play six of its next eight games. Nine of their 12 wins have come away from Total Mortgage Arena. Last time out, the Islanders suffered a 5-1 loss to the Providence Bruins at home on Wednesday. Isaiah George scored his third AHL goal 15:53 into the second period, while William Dufour and Cole Bardreau logged assists. Henrik Tikkanen (4-14-2) made 23 saves.

ISLANDERS VS. PHANTOMS

Tonight's game marks the fourth of six meetings between the Islanders and Phantoms this season, and the second of three in Allentown, Penn. Bridgeport defeated Lehigh Valley in their first matchup, 5-0, thanks to Henrik Tikkanen's first AHL shutout on Jan. 12. However, the Phantoms have won each of the last two meetings by a combined 11-3 margin, including a 9-2 victory at Total Mortgage Arena on Jan. 29. Chris Terry (4g, 1a) and Lehigh Valley's Louie Belpedio (1g, 4a) lead all players in the series with five points.

VIEW FROM LEHIGH VALLEY

The Phantoms return home tonight following a four-game road trip through the Central Division where they battled the Grand Rapids Griffins, Rockford IceHogs, and Milwaukee Admirals last week. Lehigh Valley went 2-1-0-1 on the trip, but is coming off a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday. Rodrigo Ābols, Brendan Furry and Anthony Richard all scored, while Parker Gahagen (9-3-2) made 22 saves. Olle Lycksell, a 2025 AHL All-Star, also notched his team-leading 36th point and 22nd assist. The Phantoms enter the weekend in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, two points behind Charlotte and two points ahead of Springfield.

LEADING THE WAY

Chris Terry leads all players in the season series with four goals in three games against the Phantoms. Overall, the 35-year-old winger continues to pace the Islanders in points (48), assists (32), multi-point games (14) and games played (51). Terry's 48 points are tied for third most in the AHL this season and his 32 assists are tied for second. The AHL's active all-time leader in goals and points, and five-time AHL All-Star, is just 16 points from tying Jeremy Colliton for the franchise record, which he's on pace to hit as early as the first week of April.

CURIOUS GEORGE

Isaiah George scored his third goal in the AHL on Wednesday, beating Michael DiPietro from the left circle late in the second period. It was eighth point (3g, 5a) in 13 AHL games and his sixth point (2g, 4a) in just nine contests since returning from the New York Islanders. George also posted a career-high six shots on goal during Wednesday's game. The rookie defenseman played 33 NHL games earlier this season, recording one goal and four assists.

QUICK HITS

Henrik Tikkanen has played in each of the last six games, the longest streak for any Bridgeport goalie this season... The Islanders have scored two goals or fewer in three straight games and four of their last five... Bridgeport's power play is 3-for-12 against the Phantoms this season (25.0%)... Sam Bolduc is tied for 16th among AHL defensemen with 28 points (7g, 21a) in 49 games.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (26-25-7): Last: 2-1 W at Boston, last night - Next: Saturday vs. Nashville, 12:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (24-23-2-4): Last: 3-0 L at South Carolina, Sunday - Next: Tonight vs. Bloomington, 7:05 p.m. ET

