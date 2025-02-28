Roadrunners Dominate IceHogs 5-1 for Third Straight Win

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners' Robbie Russo, Artem Duda, and Yegor Sokolov on game night

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (25-22-2-2) never trailed for the third straight game, and controlled play from start to finish in a dominant 5-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs (21-25-5-1) on Friday night at Tucson Arena. Tucson set the tone early with three first-period goals and added two more in the second en route to one of their most complete performances of the season.

Four Roadrunners posted multi-point performances, led by Egor Sokolov (2G, 1A) and rookie defenseman Artem Duda (1G, 2A), who each recorded three points. Tucson's leading scorer, Cameron Hebig, extended his goal streak to three games and added an assist, while defenseman Robbie Russo (2A) also chipped in a two-point effort.

With his pair of assists, Russo continued his climb up the franchise record books. His 72 career assists with Tucson tied former Roadrunner and current Bakersfield Condor Cam Dineen for the fifth-most in team history and second-most among defensemen. Russo's 83rd career point with the Roadrunners also moved him past Victor Söderström for third all-time in points by a Tucson defenseman.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta turned aside 19 of 20 shots to earn his second consecutive victory and 13th win of the season.

The Roadrunners extended their winning streak to three games and have now won four of their last five while picking up points in five of their last six. With the win, Tucson solidified its hold on the Pacific Division's final playoff spot, sitting in seventh place with 54 points- three ahead of eighth-place Bakersfield and just three back of sixth-place San Jose.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

The Roadrunners came out flying and nearly found the back of the net just over a minute in. Rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux threaded a pass to Andrew Agozzino at the back door, but the assistant captain couldn't settle the bouncing puck before Rockford goaltender Mitchell Weeks recovered. Tucson controlled play early, dominating possession and keeping the IceHogs without a shot on goal until 6:37 into the period, when Villalta turned aside Jalen Luypen's one-timer from the left circle.

A minute later, Rockford's Gerry Mayhew was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking Montana Onyebuchi, giving the Roadrunners a four-minute power play. Tucson wasted no time, striking 45 seconds in when Kailer Yamamoto hammered home a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a feed from Max Szuber in the corner. Yamamoto's shot beat Weeks short side, putting Tucson up 1-0 at 8:17.

Still on the man advantage, the Roadrunners doubled their lead just before the penalty expired. Duda zipped a cross-slot pass to Sokolov near the bottom of the left circle, where his initial one-timer was denied by Weeks. However, Sokolov stayed with the play and buried his own rebound at 10:18 to give Tucson a 2-0 advantage.

The Roadrunners continued to apply relentless pressure and outshot Rockford 12-1 through the first 11 minutes. However, the IceHogs earned their first power play after Juuso Välimäki was called for hooking with just under seven minutes remaining. Despite being shorthanded, Tucson nearly extended its lead when Yamamoto and Ben McCartney generated an odd-man rush. McCartney teed up a low one-timer, but the puck sailed just inches wide of the open right side of the net.

Tucson wasn't done yet. With 2:45 left in the period, Duda let a wrist shot fly from the point, threading it through traffic and past Weeks to make it 3-0. Sokolov picked up an assist on the goal, giving both players two points in the opening frame.

Moments later, tempers flared as Onyebuchi dropped the gloves with Brandon Baddock in a spirited tilt in the Roadrunners' zone, capping off a dominant first period for Tucson.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson generated the first quality scoring chance of the second period five minutes in when Sammy Walker and Hunter Drew broke out on a two-on-one rush. Walker threaded a pass to Drew, but Weeks slid across to make the save and keep the IceHogs in the game.

The Roadrunners maintained their physical edge from the opening frame and continued to frustrate Rockford. Nine minutes into the period, Curtis Douglas sent Samuel Savoie to the ice after the whistle, drawing cheers from the Tucson Arena crowd. Douglas was assessed a slashing penalty on the exchange, but Tucson's penalty kill held strong. McCartney once again shined while shorthanded, intercepting a pass and carrying the puck cross-ice to generate another scoring chance despite being down a man.

Shortly after killing the IceHogs power play, Sokolov struck again with just under six minutes left to extend the Roadrunners' lead to 4-0. He picked off a pass in the neutral zone, weaved through two Rockford defenders, and fired a blistering wrist shot to beat Weeks glove side. As has been the theme of the night, Tucson followed up a pair of goals with another fight- this time, Lamoureux dropped the gloves with Ryan Gagnier. The 21-year-old Lamoureux got the better of the exchange in his second career AHL fight. It also marked his second game in a row with a fight.

The Roadrunners capped off another dominant period in the final minute, as Hebig made it 5-0. He streaked down the ice on a two-on-one rush with defenseman Robbie Russo and hammered home Russo's cross-ice feed to send Tucson into the intermission firmly in control.

THIRD PERIOD

Rockford made a goaltending change to start the final frame, replacing Weeks with Drew Commesso. The switch provided an early boost, as Mayhew capitalized just two minutes in. Rockford's veteran forward fired a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Villalta short side to put the IceHogs on the board at 5-1.

Midway through the period, Lamoureux was whistled for high-sticking, but the Roadrunners' penalty kill remained perfect and shut down Rockford's fourth power play of the night. Tucson's aggressive forecheck continued to create shorthanded opportunities. Hebig broke out of the defensive zone and raced cross-ice into Rockford territory. He fought off two defenders on his way to the net and fired a quick backhand shot on goal despite the heavy pressure.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners wrap up their four-game homestand on Saturday in the series finale against Rockford at 7 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena.

