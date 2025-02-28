San Diego Gulls Sign Eddie Matsushima to Professional Tryout

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Eddie Matsushima to a professional tryout (PTO). In addition, San Diego has release forward Michael Farren from his PTO.

Matsushima, 31 (1/4/94), skated in two games for the Gulls in 2023-24, making his AHL debut March 6, 2024 vs. Coachella Valley. He has posted 24-21=45 points with 24 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +1 rating for the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL this season. He set ECHL career-highs in points, assists and plus-minus rating with the Tulsa Oilers in 2023-24, tallying 25-28=53 points and a +19 rating in 51 games. In 2022-23, he led all Oilers in goals and points (28-19=47) and was named a 2022-23 ECHL All-Star. Verona, Wisc. native has earned 95-97Ã' points with 167 PIM in 254 career ECHL games with Bloomington, Tulsa, Orlando, Maine and Worcester. Matsushima has also skated in 10 career Kelly Cup Playoff games, tallying 4-2=6 points with four PIM and a +4 rating.

The 5-11, 185-pound forward appeared in 67 career Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, collecting 24-39=63 points with 53 PIM and a +22 rating from 2019-21. In 2020-21, Matsushima posted a career-best 10-19) points with 27 PIM and a +7 rating in 34 regular-season games. He scored 3-2=5 points in four postseason contests, helping the Ice Flyers clinch the organization's fourth President's Cup Championship. He also earned SPHL Second All-Star Team honors.

