Anaheim Ducks Reassign Oscar Dansk to San Diego
February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Oscar Dansk to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dansk, 30 (2/28/94), has appeared in six career NHL games with Vegas (2017-21), posting a 4-1-0 record with a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .906 save percentage (SV%). This season with San Diego, Dansk has posted a 10-10-3 record in 27 AHL games. He returns to San Diego with a career-high six-game win streak, posting a 2.32 GAA and .923 SV% in that stretch.
The 6-3, 204-pound goaltender has posted a 100-62-25 record with seven shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and .902 SV% in 198 career AHL contests with San Diego, Calgary, Henderson, Chicago and Springfield. Originally selected by Columbus in the second round (31st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, the Stockholm, Sweden native went 6-6-1 in 17 KHL games with Spartak Moscow in 2021-22. He spent two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2015-17 with Rogle, posting a 19-37-0 record with four shutouts.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Oscar Dansk to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- International Women's Day Game on March 8 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Islanders, Game #54 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Sign Eddie Matsushima to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Recall Defender Parker Berge - Ontario Reign
- Jets Reassign Thomas Milic to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Host Thunderbirds for Colossal Divisional Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Mikael Pyyhtia from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Turning Stone Resort Casino for Are You Smarter Than a Crunch Player Trivia March 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Loan Forward Justin Nachbaur to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Monsters to Air Two Additional Games on Newsradio WTAM 1100 - Cleveland Monsters
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 28 at Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #51 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Islanders at Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Travel West as They Take on the Tucson Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Oscar Dansk to San Diego
- San Diego Gulls Sign Eddie Matsushima to Professional Tryout
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sam Colangelo from San Diego
- Husso Debuts with Shutout Effort in 4-0 Gulls Win
- San Diego Gulls Sign Easton Brodzinski and Michael Farren to Professional Tryouts