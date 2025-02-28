Blake Hillman the Shootout Hero as Wolf Pack Down Thunderbirds 4-3

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped a three-game losing streak in the 'I-91 Rivalry' on Friday night, knocking off the rival Springfield Thunderbirds 4-3 in the shootout. The win is Hartford's second in a row and gives them a 2-1-0-0 mark on their current four-game homestand.

Defenseman Blake Hillman was given his shot in the top of the seventh round of the shootout. The defenseman, attacking from right-to-left, went to the backhand and lifted a puck over the glove of Colten Ellis to put the Wolf Pack up 2-1 in the skills competition. Louis Domingue then denied Samuel Johannesson to preserve the victory for the Wolf Pack.

The sides were unable to find the back of the net in the first period, as both goaltenders stood strong when called upon. Domingue made six saves in net for the Wolf Pack, with his best coming on Nikita Alexandrov around the midway point of the frame. Alexandrov was set up by Hugh McGing but was denied by the blocker of Domingue.

Ellis made just two saves but made a quality stop on Anton Blidh from the left-wing circle late in the stanza.

Johannesson opened the scoring 9:11 into the second period, striking for the fourth time this season. Tanner Dickinson sent a pass into the slot for Johannesson, who snapped a shot that hit the right arm of Domingue and trickled in to break the ice.

Dylan Roobroeck responded at 16:06, scoring for the second straight game. Adam Sýkora forced a turnover on the left-wing side deep in the Thunderbirds' zone, gaining possession for the Wolf Pack. He fed a pass to Brett Budell on the left-wing wall, who then connected with Roobroeck in the left-wing circle. The rookie snapped a quick shot that beat Ellis to make it 1-1.

The goal was Roobroeck's tenth of his rookie season, while Sýkora's secondary assist was his career-high 16 th of the season.

Alexandrov had a centering pass from Alek Kaskimaki go off his skate and into the net less than a minute into the third period, seemingly giving the visitors a 2-1 lead. However, after a lengthy review, the goal was waved off due to a kicking motion, keeping it 1-1.

Jaroslav ChmelarÃÅ then gave the Wolf Pack the lead at 3:05, scoring his eighth goal of the season. Hillman fired a shot from the left-wing point that Jake Leschyshyn tipped on goal. Ellis made the save, but the rebound came to ChmelarÃÅ, who lifted the loose puck over the right pad of Ellis.

The Thunderbirds were able to even the score on their fourth power play of the night, taking advantage of chaos in the offensive zone. Matt Luff sent a bouncing puck to Alexandrov in the left-wing circle. There, he flung a backhand pass to Matthew Peca in the right-wing circle. The captain blasted home his team-leading 22 nd goal of the season, making it 2-2.

Moments later, at 13:05, Hunter Skinner gave the visitors the lead with his seventh goal of the season. Sam Bitten chipped the puck up the right-wing wall, where Skinner collected it and fired a shot toward the net. The puck clipped a body on the way in and snuck by Domingue, making it 3-2.

40 seconds later, Chad Ruhwedel danced down the right-wing side and sent a pass to the backdoor for Blidh. The veteran forward tapped in his 17 th goal of the season at 13:45, tying the game 3-3 and forcing an eventual overtime.

In overtime, the Wolf Pack outshot the Thunderbirds 5-0, with Brett Berard collecting three of the shots. His best chance came late on a breakaway that Ellis denied forcing a shootout.

In the shootout, it was Hillman in the top of the seventh round who broke the 1-1 tie with the game-winning strike.

The homestand concludes tomorrow night when the Utica Comets come to town. Hockey Happy Hour presented by Minuteman Press Hartford is back in the Electric Boat Heritage Club starting at 4:00 p.m.! We'll also be celebrating 'Women in Sports Night' with a special pregame panel!

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.