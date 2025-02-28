IceHogs Jumped on by Roadrunners, Fall 5-1

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ. - The Rockford IceHogs couldn't keep pace with the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night, falling 5-1 on the road inside Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners came out flying earning a double-minor power play and scoring on both halves of it. First, it was Kailer Yamamoto who sniped in his 15th of the year from the botton of the near circle.

Moments later while still on the man-advantage, Yegor Sokolov finished past Mitchell Weeks on the backdoor to build a 2-0 lead. With three minutes to go in the 1st, Artyom Duda snapped home Tucson's third goal of the period from the blue line.

Tucson continued to build on the lead in the 2nd period with another goal from Sokolov from the slot. Cameron Hebig was the beneficiary of a whacky bounce off the boards, that popped out in front of Weeks. Hebig deked and pushed the score to 5-0.

Drew Commesso replaced Weeks in net for the final 20 minutes and made two saves. Gerry Mayhew scored for the second-straight game early in the 3rd frame to cut the deficit to 5-1. The veteran wired in a wrister from the top of the right dot.

Next up, the IceHogs continue the road trip and take on the Roadrunners in Tucson on Saturday, Mar. 1 with an 8pm CT puck drop.

