Graeme Clarke Scores Overtime Winner In 5-4 Iowa Victory Over Milwaukee

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Graeme Clarke recorded three points (2-1=3) and scored the overtime winner as the Iowa Wild clawed back from a two-goal second-period deficit to win 5-4 over the Milwaukee Admirals.

Matthew Sop followed up Clarke's shot and backhanded the rebound over Magnus Chrona (31 saves) at 6:28 of the first period. Travis Boyd also earned an assist on the opening goal.

Jesse Ylonen beat Samuel Hlavaj (19 saves) with 1:35 remaining in the first period to tie the game.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 9-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

Ryan Ufko and Scott Reedy found the back of the net for Milwaukee at 1:10 and 2:46 of the middle frame to put Iowa in a two-goal hole.

The Wild pulled back within a goal at 12:16. Hunter Haight sent a pass across the ice for David Jiricek, and Jiricek set up Clarke at the top of the right circle for a one-timer past Chrona.

Michael Milne evened the score 15 seconds later. After Ryan Sandelin found Milne on the rush, Milne dropped a pass between his legs to Ben Jones and tipped the ensuing shot into the net.

The Wild outshot the Admirals 20-15 through 40 minutes.

Joakim Kemell gave Milwaukee a 4-3 lead at 6:03 of the third period with a one-timer from long range through traffic.

Luke Toporowski forced overtime with a wrister under the crossbar with 4:50 to play. Sop earned his second point of the game with an assist on Toporowski's goal.

Iowa won the overtime face-off and never relinquished possession of the puck in the lead up to Clarke's goal. After Ben Jones fed Carson Lambos through center ice, Lambos dropped a pass to Clarke for a wrister over the glove of Chrona.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 36-23. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 1-for-1 on the power play.

Iowa travels to Van Andel Arena to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Mar. 1 at 6 p.m.

