Graeme Clarke Scores Overtime Winner In 5-4 Iowa Victory Over Milwaukee
February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Graeme Clarke recorded three points (2-1=3) and scored the overtime winner as the Iowa Wild clawed back from a two-goal second-period deficit to win 5-4 over the Milwaukee Admirals.
Matthew Sop followed up Clarke's shot and backhanded the rebound over Magnus Chrona (31 saves) at 6:28 of the first period. Travis Boyd also earned an assist on the opening goal.
Jesse Ylonen beat Samuel Hlavaj (19 saves) with 1:35 remaining in the first period to tie the game.
Iowa outshot Milwaukee 9-7 in the opening 20 minutes.
Ryan Ufko and Scott Reedy found the back of the net for Milwaukee at 1:10 and 2:46 of the middle frame to put Iowa in a two-goal hole.
The Wild pulled back within a goal at 12:16. Hunter Haight sent a pass across the ice for David Jiricek, and Jiricek set up Clarke at the top of the right circle for a one-timer past Chrona.
Michael Milne evened the score 15 seconds later. After Ryan Sandelin found Milne on the rush, Milne dropped a pass between his legs to Ben Jones and tipped the ensuing shot into the net.
The Wild outshot the Admirals 20-15 through 40 minutes.
Joakim Kemell gave Milwaukee a 4-3 lead at 6:03 of the third period with a one-timer from long range through traffic.
Luke Toporowski forced overtime with a wrister under the crossbar with 4:50 to play. Sop earned his second point of the game with an assist on Toporowski's goal.
Iowa won the overtime face-off and never relinquished possession of the puck in the lead up to Clarke's goal. After Ben Jones fed Carson Lambos through center ice, Lambos dropped a pass to Clarke for a wrister over the glove of Chrona.
Iowa outshot Milwaukee 36-23. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 1-for-1 on the power play.
Iowa travels to Van Andel Arena to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Mar. 1 at 6 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025
- Roadrunners Dominate IceHogs 5-1 for Third Straight Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Abbotsford Canucks Couldn't Seal the Deal and Fell 3-2 to the Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Miner's 29-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 4-0 Win Over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Jumped on by Roadrunners, Fall 5-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Graeme Clarke Scores Overtime Winner In 5-4 Iowa Victory Over Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Touré Scores First AHL Goal as Sens Slide into Playoff Picture with 5-3 Win Over Manitoba - Belleville Senators
- Blake Hillman the Shootout Hero as Wolf Pack Down Thunderbirds 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Manitoba Moose Fall to Belleville Senators - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Battle Back for 2-1 Shootout Win Over Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Larsson Superb as Penguins Shut Out Syracuse, 2-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Win Over Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Fumble Late Lead in Cleveland, Fall in SO - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Earn Point in See-Saw Affair at Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Blanked by Penguins, 2-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Topple Americans in Marathon Shootout Win, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Oscar Dansk to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- International Women's Day Game on March 8 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Islanders, Game #54 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Sign Eddie Matsushima to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Recall Defender Parker Berge - Ontario Reign
- Jets Reassign Thomas Milic to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Host Thunderbirds for Colossal Divisional Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Mikael Pyyhtia from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Turning Stone Resort Casino for Are You Smarter Than a Crunch Player Trivia March 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Loan Forward Justin Nachbaur to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Monsters to Air Two Additional Games on Newsradio WTAM 1100 - Cleveland Monsters
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 28 at Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #51 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Islanders at Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Travel West as They Take on the Tucson Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Graeme Clarke Scores Overtime Winner In 5-4 Iowa Victory Over Milwaukee
- Hunter Haight Records Hat Trick in 6-4 Iowa Win over Chicago
- Ben Jones Lifts Iowa to 3-2 Overtime Win in Grand Rapids
- Chicago Pulls Away from Iowa in 4-1 Decision
- Iowa's Late Rally Comes up Short in 2-1 Loss to Rockford