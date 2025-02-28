Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Wyatt Kaiser from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Nolan Allan to Rockford.

Allan, 21, has played in 43 games for the Blackhawks this season while recording eight points (1G, 7A). Last season, the Davidson, SK native played the full year with Rockford and put up 17 points (5G, 12A).

Athanasiou, 30, has skated in five NHL games with Chicago during the 2024-25 season. He has also recorded 16 points (8G, 8A) in 16 AHL games with Rockford in 2024-25.

Kaiser, 22, has appeared in an NHL career high 35 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying three points (1G, 2A), including his first career NHL goal on Jan. 5 against the New York Rangers. Additionally, Kaiser has posted three assists in 17 AHL games with the IceHogs this season.

Next up, the IceHogs continue the road and take on the Roadrunners in Tucson on Friday, Feb. 28 with an 8pm CT puck drop.

