Monsters Battle Back for 2-1 Shootout Win Over Checkers

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night at Rocket Arena in front of 12,333 fans. With the win, the Monsters are now 27-15-5-5 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Charlotte's John Leonard recorded the lone goal of the first period at 12:34 leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, Roman Ahcan notched a shorthanded goal at 15:50 of the final frame assisted by Cole Clayton to tie the game forcing overtime. Trey Fix-Wolansky and Cameron Butler scored in the shootout securing the 2-1 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 44 saves for the win while Charlotte's Chris Driedger stopped 17 shots in defeat.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, NewsRadio WTAM 1100 AM, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 1 0 1 2 CLT 1 0 0 0 0 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 19 0/3 4/4 10 min / 5 inf CLT 45 0/4 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record CLE Greaves W 44 1 0-2 15-9-6 CLT Driedger OT 17 1 2-3 10-6-4 Cleveland Record: 27-15-5-5, 3rd North Division Charlotte Record: 28-15-3-3, 4th Atlantic Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.