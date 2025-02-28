Miner's 29-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 4-0 Win Over Reign

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner stopped all 29 shots he faced to claim his first shutout of the season, as the Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign 4-0 on Friday. Forward Jake Wise led the offensive attack with a pair of goals, while fellow forward Tye Felhaber posted two assists. The win saw Colorado net an even-strength goal, a shorthanded goal, a power play tally and an empty-netter.

The first period would see Ontario outshoot the Eagles by a count of 9-7, as the Reign would also earn the lone power play of the opening frame. However, both netminders would stand strong and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Colorado would net the game's first goal when forward Jere Innala fielded a cross-slot pass and lit the lamp from the left-wing circle, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 4:42 mark of the second period.

An Ontario power play just minutes later would see Colorado turn the tables, as a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush would be capped off with a wrister from the slot from Wise, stretching the Eagles advantage to 2-0 with 12:09 remaining in the middle frame.

Still leading 2-0 as the third period began, Colorado would convert on the power play, as forward Chris Wagner swept home a rebound in the crease, putting the Eagles up 3-0 at the 14:38 mark.

The Reign would pull goaltender Phoenix Copley in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Wise who would take advantage with an empty-netter, sealing the 4-0 score with 4:10 remaining in the contest.

Copley suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 28 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they host the Ontario Reign on Saturday, March 1st at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.o

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.