International Women's Day Game on March 8
February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers are hosting a pregame Women in Business panel as part of their International Women's Day Game, presented by PNC Bank, on Saturday, March 8.
The panel, which will be comprised of women in various business roles in Charlotte, will begin at 2:45 p.m. in the East Charlotte Room of the Bojangles Coliseum complex. Doors to the event will open at 2:30 p.m., and the Checkers' game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will begin at 4.
Panelists confirmed to attend include:
Tera Black - Charlotte Checkers, Chief Operating Officer
Mary Grams - Charlotte Checkers, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships
Shawn Coston -Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Office Administrator
Laura Hampton - Parker Poe, Head of Human Resources
Donna Perkins - PNC Bank, SVP, Western Carolinas Market Leader - Commercial Banking
Joclyn Balanda - PNC Bank, Senior Relationship Strategist
Tickets for the panel and Checkers game can be purchased together now. At time of purchase, a limited-edition Women and Girls Belong in Hockey t-shirt will be available as an add-on.
The game is part of an upcoming four-game home stand for the Checkers that also includes March 4 and 5 games against the Springfield Thunderbirds (both 7 p.m.) and a rematch against Lehigh Valley at 1 p.m. on March 9.
