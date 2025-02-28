International Women's Day Game on March 8

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers are hosting a pregame Women in Business panel as part of their International Women's Day Game, presented by PNC Bank, on Saturday, March 8.

The panel, which will be comprised of women in various business roles in Charlotte, will begin at 2:45 p.m. in the East Charlotte Room of the Bojangles Coliseum complex. Doors to the event will open at 2:30 p.m., and the Checkers' game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will begin at 4.

Panelists confirmed to attend include:

Tera Black - Charlotte Checkers, Chief Operating Officer

Mary Grams - Charlotte Checkers, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships

Shawn Coston -Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Office Administrator

Laura Hampton - Parker Poe, Head of Human Resources

Donna Perkins - PNC Bank, SVP, Western Carolinas Market Leader - Commercial Banking

Joclyn Balanda - PNC Bank, Senior Relationship Strategist

Tickets for the panel and Checkers game can be purchased together now. At time of purchase, a limited-edition Women and Girls Belong in Hockey t-shirt will be available as an add-on.

The game is part of an upcoming four-game home stand for the Checkers that also includes March 4 and 5 games against the Springfield Thunderbirds (both 7 p.m.) and a rematch against Lehigh Valley at 1 p.m. on March 9.

