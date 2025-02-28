Monsters to Air Two Additional Games on Newsradio WTAM 1100

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the team will air two additional upcoming games on NewsRadio WTAM 1100 AM in Cleveland on March 1st vs. the Charlotte Checkers at 7 pm EST and March 15th at the Texas Stars at 8 pm EST. Both games will air as simulcasts on the Monsters' flagship radio station, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, and the AHL's official streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey with the March 1st game simulcast on Rock Entertainment Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.