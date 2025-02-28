Monsters to Air Two Additional Games on Newsradio WTAM 1100
February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the team will air two additional upcoming games on NewsRadio WTAM 1100 AM in Cleveland on March 1st vs. the Charlotte Checkers at 7 pm EST and March 15th at the Texas Stars at 8 pm EST. Both games will air as simulcasts on the Monsters' flagship radio station, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, and the AHL's official streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey with the March 1st game simulcast on Rock Entertainment Sports Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Mikael Pyyhtia from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Turning Stone Resort Casino for Are You Smarter Than a Crunch Player Trivia March 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Loan Forward Justin Nachbaur to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Monsters to Air Two Additional Games on Newsradio WTAM 1100 - Cleveland Monsters
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 28 at Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #51 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Islanders at Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Travel West as They Take on the Tucson Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Mikael Pyyhtia from Monsters
- Monsters to Air Two Additional Games on Newsradio WTAM 1100
- Monsters Homestand Highlighted with Jerseys Featuring Local Patients' Artwork
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Earn Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Senators
- Monsters Fall 2-1 in a Shootout to Senators