Syracuse Crunch Partner with Turning Stone Resort Casino for Are You Smarter Than a Crunch Player Trivia March 26

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Turning Stone Resort Casino to hold Are You Smarter Than A Crunch Player The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Turning Stone Resort Casino to hold Are You Smarter Than A Crunch Player during weekly trivia at the NY Rec & Social Club on Wednesday, March 26 beginning at 7 p.m.

The Are You Smarter Than A Crunch Player event will feature one trivia team comprised of Crunch players. In addition to the weekly trivia hosted by Syracuse Trivia Company, the Crunch and Turning Stone Resort Casino will add additional "Are You Smarter Than A Crunch Player" rounds. Participants will be able to compete against the Crunch team in both Syracuse Trivia Company weekly trivia and "Are You Smarter Than A Crunch Player" bonus rounds.

In addition to the normal trivia prizes, the winners of the Are You Smarter Than A Crunch Player bonus rounds will receive two tickets to a Crunch home game. All trivia participants will also be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a team-signed Crunch replica jersey, two tickets to a Crunch home game.

The event will also feature Crunch-themed food and drink specials along with autograph and photo opportunities with the Crunch players. Participating players will be announced at a later date and are subject to change.

Participation in Are You Smarter Than A Crunch Player trivia is free and teams will be signed up on a first come, first served basis. Seating is limited. Trivia teams must be eight people or less. All attendees must be 18 years or older.

Are You Smarter Than A Crunch Player trivia will be hosted in Turning Stone's newest venue - NY Rec & Social Club - the ultimate sports lounge and nightlife hotspot. The new destination combines an elevated dining experience with a traditional sports and cocktail lounge. NY Rec & Social Club features 62 televisions and a center bar with a massive three-story tower that is covered with a mind-bending 5,275 square feet of prime LED screens for the ultimate sports viewing experience. The new lounge also offers table games, including blackjack and craps, and social games such as foosball, billiards, air hockey and darts. NY Rec & Social Club is a full-scale restaurant, offering creative interpretations of classic bar food and a stellar beer and cocktail program. NY Rec & Social Club also offers a private party and reception space upstairs for large group reservations, and multiple private "fan caves" that can be reserved too.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.