Bears Loan Forward Justin Nachbaur to South Carolina

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced that forward Justin Nachbaur has been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Nachbaur, 24, has skated in four games this season with Hershey, logging 24 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 33 ECHL contests with South Carolina, recording 17 points (7g, 10a) and 128 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Nachbaur won a WHL title with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2019, skating alongside former Bears Brett Leason and Aliaksei Protas.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night. All fans in attendance will receive a Bears drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.