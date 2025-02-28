Checkers Fumble Late Lead in Cleveland, Fall in SO
February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Checkers collected a point on the road in Cleveland but couldn't overcome a late equalizer from the Monsters - ultimately falling 2-1 in a shootout.
The visitors were in the driver's seat for much of regulation, claiming a lead in the first thanks to John Leonard's 22nd tally of the year and holding onto it tight.
The Checkers poured pucks on net throughout the rest of the contest - outshooting Cleveland 33-10 through the first two periods - but couldn't add any insurance. The Monsters were finally able to break through with under five minutes remaining, as Roman Ahcan swooped in on a shorthanded breakaway and set the game on course for overtime.
The extra frame featured some chances for both sides but nothing on the scoreboard, so things proceeded to a shootout. Trey Fix-Wolansky converted Cleveland's first attempt, and after Justin Sourdif and Leonard were turned aside for Charlotte it was Cameron Butler who put an end to things in the third round and claimed the extra standings point for the Monsters.
Notes
The Checkers are 1-1-0-1 this season against the Monsters ... The Checkers are 2-3 in games that have ended in a shootout this season ... The Checkers have scored one goal over their last two games ... This marked the third game in a row that the Checkers have given up two or fewer goals ... This was the second time in the last four games that the Checkers have recorded over 40 shots on goal and the fourth time in the last five games they have held their opponent to under 20 shots on goal ... Leonard's goal moved him into a tie for sixth in the AHL with 22 ... After going 0-for-4 tonight the Checkers now have one power-play goal over their last 10 games (32 opportunities) ... Chris Driedger has allowed one goal in each of his last two starts ... Jesse Puljujarvi skated in his 600th pro game ... Riley Bezeau skated in his 100th AHL game ... Sandis Vilmanis, Riley Hughes, Nicholas Zabaneh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Marek Alscher and Cooper Black were the scratches for Charlotte
