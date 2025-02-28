Game #51 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #51: Tucson Roadrunners (24-22-2-2) vs Rockford IceHogs (21-24-5-1)

Time: 7 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #41 Graedy Hamilton, #9 Sydney Harris

Linespeople: #76 Gabe Lomen, #74 Eric Anderson

Supervisor: Jay Sharrers

The Tucson Roadrunners (24-22-2-2) open the second leg of their homestand with a two-game set against the Central Division's Rockford IceHogs (21-24-5-1) this weekend, starting with Friday's series opener at 7 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena.

This marks just the second and final time this season that Tucson will face a non-Pacific Division opponent. The Roadrunners previously played the Texas Stars four times, finishing 1-3 in those matchups.

Tucson enters Friday's game on a two-game winning streak after sweeping the Abbotsford Canucks last weekend, and have won three of their last four games. The Roadrunners' current winning streak coincides with alternate captain Andrew Agozzino's return to the lineup. Agozzino, who had been sidelined with an injury since Jan. 14, missed 15 games during which Tucson went 3-9-1-2. In his second game back on Sunday, he delivered the overtime game-winner in a 4-3 victory over Abbotsford.

Rockford, meanwhile, is looking to snap a two-game losing streak after winning four straight prior to its current skid. The IceHogs sit fifth in the Central Division with 48 points, while Tucson holds the seventh spot in the Pacific with 52 points-clinging to the division's final playoff position by just one point over the eighth-place Bakersfield Condors.

Three Things:

Välimäki Joins Tucson

The Utah Hockey Club announced Monday that defenseman Juuso Välimäki has cleared waivers and been assigned to the Roadrunners. The 26-year-old has recorded two goals and three assists in 43 games with Utah this season, along with a minus-5 rating, 14 penalty minutes, and an average ice time of 16:33. Earlier this month, he was selected to Team Finland's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Välimäki adds valuable depth and experience to Tucson's blue line, having played six NHL seasons with Calgary, Arizona, and Utah. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman has totaled 11 goals, 61 assists, and 72 points with 133 penalty minutes in 271 career NHL games.

Hebig Climbs the Record Books

Forward Cameron Hebig enters the series against Rockford on a two-game goal streak, tallying three points in his last two outings. He continued to etch his name in Roadrunners history on Sunday, recording his second point of the game and second goal of the series late in the second period against Abbotsford. That milestone marked his 121st career point as a Roadrunner, moving him past former Tucson forward and current Belleville Senator Jan Jeník for fourth all-time in franchise scoring. Hebig now needs just three points to tie former Roadrunner Lane Pederson (124) for third all-time. He also sits two goals shy of matching Pederson's franchise mark of 58 goals, ranking third in team history.

Walker Sparks Tucson's Turnaround

Since being acquired from the Iowa Wild on Feb. 3, forward Sammy Walker has provided a spark for the Roadrunners' offense. Tucson was mired in an eight-game losing streak when Walker arrived but has since gone 5-3-0-1. Walker, 25, has eight points (3G, 5A) in his first nine games with Tucson, including two multi-point performances. His most recent came Sunday when he notched two assists, including a key defensive play that set up Andrew Agozzino's overtime game-winner.

What's the Word?

"I think that's gonna be huge for us. Obviously, he's a veteran player that's been around, not only in the NHL, but he's played some American League games as well. So he knows both types of games. They're a little different, from up top, and down here, but he's going to provide a really good, steady presence for us. He has a lot of poise and I think he's going to help us out a lot."

Roadrunners goaltender Jaxson Stauber on playing with Juuso Välimäki

Number to Know:

6 - Forward Kailer Yamamoto recorded an assist on Sunday to extend his point streak to six games. The 26-year-old Spokane, Washington, native has tallied seven points (1G, 6A) during this stretch. It marks his second six-game point streak of the season, trailing only his team-best eight-game run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6.

Yamamoto's current six-game assist streak is also the longest by a Roadrunner this season. He and forward Josh Doan are the only Tucson players to record an assist in five consecutive games.

Latest Transactions:

On Monday, Feb. 24, defenseman Juuso Välimäki cleared waivers and was assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners from the Utah Hockey Club (NHL)

On Sunday, Feb. 23, goaltender Dylan Wells was reassigned from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) to the Allen Americans (ECHL)

We're Doing It Live

Friday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can watch the game live on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey or purchase tickets.

American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

