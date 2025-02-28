Crunch Blanked by Penguins, 2-0

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch's Conor Geekie in action

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 2-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 22-18-7-4 on the season and 1-2-0-0 in the four-game season series against the Penguins.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 35-of-37 shots. Filip Larsson earned the shutout turning aside all 31 shots he faced in net for the Penguins. The Syracuse power play went 0-for-2, while the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3.

The Penguins were first on the board just one minute into the game. Boris Katchouk forced a turnover at the end boards and pushed the puck ahead for Ville Koivunen. He then sent the puck up the zone for Valtteri Puustinen to score from the right circle.

After a scoreless second period, the Penguins doubled their lead late in the final frame. Rutger McGroarty intercepted a pass behind the back of the net and centered the puck for Atley Calvert to make it 2-0 with a quick stick out front. The Crunch were unable to rally back and suffered the loss.

The Crunch host the Rochester Americans tomorrow.

Crunchables: The Crunch have been shutout four times this season.

