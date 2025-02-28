Comets Topple Americans in Marathon Shootout Win, 3-2

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

UTICA, NY. - In search of back-to-back wins, the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice against a team that not only leads the North Division, they are also the top team in the American Hockey League, the Rochester Americans. Inside the Adirondack Bank Center, the Americans, winners of their previous four games, played their final game in Utica during the regular season. The home team hoped to send them packing without any points while propping themselves further up the standings as they played their first of three games in three days. During the contest, the Comets allowed a two goal lead to slip by them but were able to win in a marathon nine round shootout by a 3-2 score to send the jammed packed crowd home happy.

During the first period, there was no goal but in the second period, defenseman Dmitry Osipov scored his first as a member of the Comets after his point shot found its way in at 9:19 passed Michael Houser.

The third period saw the Comets score a powerplay goal and it was Nolan Foote who sniped it high glove side at 2:57. The Americans finally got on the board after Konsta Helenius scored at 8:43. The Americans tied the game with 1:25 left as a rebound rested on the stick of Noah Ostlund who tied the game. The game needed overtime but neither team was able to manage a goal, so a shootout was necessary.

It took nine rounds but finally the Comets received a goal from Adam Beckman followed by a save from Poulter that gave the Comets a 3-2 victory.

The Comets head to Hartford tomorrow to battle the Wolf Pack at 6:00 PM before returning home to take on the Syracuse Crunch for Kids Day Game on Sunday, March 2nd at 3:00 PM. All Kids tickets are $12. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

