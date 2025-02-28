Game Day Preview - CGY vs ABB

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

All roads lead to home.

The Wranglers return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Feb. 28 for a best-of-the-west, double-header against the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

The Matchup

They enter the matchup with a 29-17-4-2 record, coming off a tough road trip where they dropped three games.

Despite that, they still sit in second place in the Pacific Division, and sixth in the league.

Abbotsford enters the matchup after a 4-3 OT loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 23, They are fifth in the Pacific.

Last time the pair met was before the All Star Classic break on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, where the Wranglers won 5-1 on Jan. 31, then fell 5-1 on Feb. 1.

Players to Watch

Martin Frk continues to lead the Herd in points (45), and has put up 13 points in the past 11 games for Calgary.

On the other side of the ice, Aatu Raty leads the Canucks in scoring (30 points).

Raty has notched 12 points in the past 11 games.

How to Watch

