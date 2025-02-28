Reign Recall Defender Parker Berge

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have recalled defenseman Parker Berge from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Berge, 22, is in his rookie professional season and has skated in 49 games for Greenville, earning 35 points on six goals and 29 assists along with a +10 rating. Friday's AHL recall is the first of Berge's career, who was also named to the 2024-25 ECHL Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team in January.

Prior to turning pro, the Edmonton, Alberta native spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips. Berge split his final junior campaign between the two teams, totaling 63 points on 13 goals and 50 assists and a plus-24 rating.

Berge also participated in rookie camp with the LA Kings in September and appeared at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in El Segundo.

The Reign are in Colorado to begin a two-game road series against the Eagles on Friday night inside Blue Arena at 6:05 p.m. PT.

