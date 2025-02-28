T-Birds Earn Point in See-Saw Affair at Hartford

February 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Hartford Wolf Pack's Louis Domingue and Blake Hillman battle the Springfield Thunderbirds

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Hartford Wolf Pack's Louis Domingue and Blake Hillman battle the Springfield Thunderbirds(Springfield Thunderbirds)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (26-19-2-4) battled hard throughout a back-and-forth affair before falling in a shootout, 4-3, against the Hartford Wolf Pack (22-25-5-1) on Friday night inside the XL Center.

Despite being the final game of the season series, the two clubs played a mostly timid first period, combining for only eight shots on net, resulting in minimal work for Colten Ellis and Louis Domingue in the first 20 minutes. The red-hot Nikita Alexandrov had the best scoring chance for the T-Birds in the opening period when he found himself with the puck on his stick in the slot area, but Domingue flashed the blocker arm in the air to deny the chance.

Neither team's power play could generate much as the second period progressed, but each team found the scoresheet at even strength. The T-Birds drew first blood when Sam Bitten caused a turnover with a hit deep in the offensive zone. Tanner Dickinson swooped in for the loose puck and led a streaking Samuel Johannesson down the center lane, where the blueliner whistled a wrister off Domingue's glove and into the twine to make it 1-0 at 9:11.

While Springfield continued to limit shot attempts en route to holding Hartford to eight total shots in 40 minutes, the Wolf Pack still found a way to equalize. Dylan Roobroeck scooted to the top of the left circle and made himself available for a Brett Budgell pass, and the towering rookie centerman one-timed it through Ellis at 16:06, tying the game, 1-1, heading into the final period.

Alexandrov thought he had given Springfield a 2-1 advantage in the opening minute of the third, but replay review determined that he had kicked the puck across the goal line off a centering pass from Alek Kaskimaki, and the 1-1 score remained.

Less than three minutes later, the Wolf Pack jumped to their first lead of the evening as Jaroslav Chmelar cleaned up a rebound to the right of Ellis, chopping it across the line to make it 2-1 for the home side at 3:05 of the final period.

Domingue put his team shorthanded moments later when he came out of his net to defend a potential breakaway against Otto Stenberg but threw his stick in the process. On the ensuing advantage, Matthew Peca unleashed a one-timer off a slick backhand setup from Alexandrov to tie the score, 2-2, at 6:31. Peca now has recorded goals in five consecutive games, one off the T-Birds team record, and pulled within one of his career high of 23 in a season.

As the teams exchanged shots into the back half of the third, some good fortune followed former Hartford defenseman Hunter Skinner, as he fired a shot that glanced off a defender and surprised Domingue, restoring the Springfield lead at 13:05.

The 3-2 advantage proved to be short-lived, as Anton Blidh cashed in on a 2-on-1 from the blue paint, set up by Chad Ruhwedel, at 13:45, bringing the game to a 3-3 tie and forcing overtime for the first time in the season series.

Hartford registered the only shots on goal in the extra period, and Ellis stood tall with three denials on Brett Berard, including a breakaway in the closing seconds of the 3-on-3 action.

The back-and-forth nature of the night continued into the shootout. Alex Belzile led off the festivities by beating Ellis over the glove in round one. After both teams' next two shooters came up empty, it was up to Matt Luff to keep Springfield alive, and he delivered with a slick backhander around a sprawled Domingue to force extra shooters. For the next three rounds, Ellis kept the Wolf Pack from finding the net, but with chances to win the game, Dalibor Dvorsky, Hugh McGing, and Alexandrov could not solve the Hartford netminder.

Finally, in round seven, Blake Hillman maneuvered to his backhand and lifted a shot over Ellis. When Johannesson could not solve Domingue on the next attempt, Hartford survived to earn the extra point.

The T-Birds continue their five-game road swing on Saturday night when they visit the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

-- SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS -

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.