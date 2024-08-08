Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed midfielder Danley Jean Jacques to a contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028. The Union acquired Jean Jacques' Discover Priority rights from the Portland Timbers for $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money. A mainstay on Haiti's national team, Jean Jacques joins the Union from FC Metz, formerly of the Ligue 1 division in France. Jean Jacques will be added to the Union's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot.
"We are excited to welcome Danley to the Philadelphia Union. He is a versatile player in the midfield and has proven himself in a top league," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "He is a quick, physical player who fits our style of play and has the ability to make an immediate impact."
Prior to playing for FC Metz, Jean Jacques, 24, began his career in 2015 with Haitian club Don Bosco FC, where he made 52 appearances and scored seven goals. In 2021, he moved to the reserves of FC Metz, making 15 appearances before signing a professional contract with their first team in 2022. Since then, he has made 69 appearances, including 33 in Ligue 1 and three in the Coupe de France.
Internationally, Jean Jacques first represented Haiti at the youth levels from U17 to U21 and was subsequently called up to the senior national team in March 2022, scoring one goal in five appearances. He made his debut on March 25, 2023, coming on as a substitute in a CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage match against Montserrat.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Danley Jean Jacques on August 8, 2024.
Name: Danley Jean Jacques
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 158 lbs
Born: May 20, 2000
Birthplace: Petit-Goâve, Haiti
Hometown: Petit-Goâve, Haiti
Citizenship: Haiti
Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Danley Jean Jacques on August 8, 2024.
For more information, please visit www.philadelphiaunion.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2024
- LAFC and Midfielder Francisco Ginella Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Philadelphia Union Friday in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Trades Midfielder Caden Clark to CF Montréal - Minnesota United FC
- Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Sign Lucas Bartlett to a Contract Extension Through 2027 - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques - Philadelphia Union
- Isaiah Foster Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Shanyder Borgelin to Danish Side Vendsyssel FF - Inter Miami CF
- 'Caps Bow Out of Leagues Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Defeats Austin FC 2-0; Will Host Leagues Cup Round-Of-16 Match on August 13 at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques
- Philadelphia Union Sign Homegrown Midfielder CJ Olney
- Union Advances to Leagues Cup Round of 32; Face CF Montréal at Subaru Park
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $75,000 in GAM from St. Louis CITY SC
- Union Shut out Charlotte FC in Leagues Cup Opener