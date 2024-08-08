Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed midfielder Danley Jean Jacques to a contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028. The Union acquired Jean Jacques' Discover Priority rights from the Portland Timbers for $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money. A mainstay on Haiti's national team, Jean Jacques joins the Union from FC Metz, formerly of the Ligue 1 division in France. Jean Jacques will be added to the Union's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot.

"We are excited to welcome Danley to the Philadelphia Union. He is a versatile player in the midfield and has proven himself in a top league," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "He is a quick, physical player who fits our style of play and has the ability to make an immediate impact."

Prior to playing for FC Metz, Jean Jacques, 24, began his career in 2015 with Haitian club Don Bosco FC, where he made 52 appearances and scored seven goals. In 2021, he moved to the reserves of FC Metz, making 15 appearances before signing a professional contract with their first team in 2022. Since then, he has made 69 appearances, including 33 in Ligue 1 and three in the Coupe de France.

Internationally, Jean Jacques first represented Haiti at the youth levels from U17 to U21 and was subsequently called up to the senior national team in March 2022, scoring one goal in five appearances. He made his debut on March 25, 2023, coming on as a substitute in a CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage match against Montserrat.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Danley Jean Jacques on August 8, 2024.

Name: Danley Jean Jacques

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 158 lbs

Born: May 20, 2000

Birthplace: Petit-Goâve, Haiti

Hometown: Petit-Goâve, Haiti

Citizenship: Haiti

Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Danley Jean Jacques on August 8, 2024.

For more information, please visit www.philadelphiaunion.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.