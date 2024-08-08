Isaiah Foster Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati defender Isaiah Foster has undergone successful knee surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2024 Major League Soccer season, the club announced today.

The surgery was performed by FC Cincinnati Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Busam at Mercy Health - West Hospital.

Foster, 20, scored his first goal for the club earlier this season against Cavalier FC in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, and he made his MLS debut against FC Dallas on June 29. Foster had been a consistent starter in FC Cincinnati 2's backline, starting and appearing in 15 matches for the MLS NEXT Pro league leaders.

Everyone at the club wishes Isaiah all the best in his recovery and we look forward to his successful return.

