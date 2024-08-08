Leagues Cup - Round of 32: Inter Miami CF Gets Past Toronto FC, 4-3

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Henry Wingo (Kosi Thompson 61'), Shane O'Neill (Kobe Franklin 46'), Kevin Long, Raoul Petretta (Matty Longstaff 61'); Federico Bernardeschi (Prince Owusu 18'), Jonathan Osorio (C), Deybi Flores (Aimé Mabika 76'), Richie Laryea; Derrick Etienne Jr., Lorenzo Insigne

Substitutes Not Used: Greg Ranjitsingh, Luka Gavran, Sigurd Rosted, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Julian Altobelli

MEDIA NOTES

Lorenzo Insigne scored his second brace for Toronto FC and his first since scoring two against CF Montréal on September 4, 2022.

With his two goals tonight, Lorenzo Insigne enters Toronto FC's all-time top 10 goalscorers chart with 17 goals.

Raoul Petretta made his 50th appearance for Toronto FC across all competitions, becoming the tenth current TFC player (Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Deandre Kerr, Federico Bernardeschi, Shane O'Neill, Kosi Thompson, Kobe Franklin and Lorenzo Insigne) to reach the milestone.

Henry Wingo started his first match for Toronto FC.

-TORONTO FOOTBALL CLUB-

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.