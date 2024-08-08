Leagues Cup - Round of 32: Inter Miami CF Gets Past Toronto FC, 4-3
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Henry Wingo (Kosi Thompson 61'), Shane O'Neill (Kobe Franklin 46'), Kevin Long, Raoul Petretta (Matty Longstaff 61'); Federico Bernardeschi (Prince Owusu 18'), Jonathan Osorio (C), Deybi Flores (Aimé Mabika 76'), Richie Laryea; Derrick Etienne Jr., Lorenzo Insigne
Substitutes Not Used: Greg Ranjitsingh, Luka Gavran, Sigurd Rosted, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Julian Altobelli
MEDIA NOTES
Lorenzo Insigne scored his second brace for Toronto FC and his first since scoring two against CF Montréal on September 4, 2022.
With his two goals tonight, Lorenzo Insigne enters Toronto FC's all-time top 10 goalscorers chart with 17 goals.
Raoul Petretta made his 50th appearance for Toronto FC across all competitions, becoming the tenth current TFC player (Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Deandre Kerr, Federico Bernardeschi, Shane O'Neill, Kosi Thompson, Kobe Franklin and Lorenzo Insigne) to reach the milestone.
Henry Wingo started his first match for Toronto FC.
-TORONTO FOOTBALL CLUB-
