CF Montréal Takes on Philadelphia Union Friday in Leagues Cup Round of 32
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
CHESTER, Pennsylvania - CF Montréal will continue its Leagues Cup journey on Friday in the Round of 32 against the Philadelphia Union at 7:30pm EDT at Subaru Park (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
This will be Montreal's first-ever knockout round in this tournament, having fallen in the group stage in 2023. Montreal's 3-2 regulation-time win over Atlético de San Luis last Tuesday at Stade Saputo, coupled with San Luis' defeat in Orlando on Sunday night, punched the team's ticket into the Round of 32.
This will be the third meeting between the Bleu-blanc-noir and the Union this year. Montreal is undefeated against Philadelphia this year. Laurent Courtois' squad holds a 1-0-1 record, having drawn 2-2 with the hosts on June 1 in Pennsylvania before prevailing 4-2 at Stade Saputo on June 29.
Overall, Montreal has a 2-5-8 record in Philadelphia, with a -3 goal difference. Six different Club players have found the back of the net against the Union this year, including Sunusi Ibrahim, Samuel Piette, Josef Martínez, Bryce Duke, Dominic Iankov and Ruan.
As for the opponents, they earned their place in the knockout rounds for the second year running. In 2023, Jim Curtain's team reached the semifinals. This year, the Union topped Group East 4 with four points. The team began by shutting out Charlotte FC 1-0 before losing on penalties to Mexican club Cruz Azul 1(3)-1(5).
